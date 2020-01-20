NEW ORLEANS —

Family and fans said goodbye to a music legend 5th Ward Weebie in New Orleans on Sunday.

"(He was a) very special nephew. He loved coming around for the holidays," Elaine Victor, Weebie's aunt said.

Weebie was the King of Bounce, family members said. He was loving and amazing.

"He loved to joke. He definitely loved to joke and dance," Secret Evans, a cousin said.

Weebie had many songs, including "OOO Wee," with Rapper Master P.

"I Really Want You" and "Let Me Find Out" were some of his family's favorite songs.

While Weebie's family came to say goodbye at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre, many fans also wanted to pay their respects as well, forming a long line before doors opened.

"I got mad respect for Weebie. He's a legend from the N.O. He's never acted like a celebrity. He's always acted like a down-home real fellow, you know," Theodore Miles, a fan and local DJ said.

Many fans cried after the legendary bounce artist passed away after having a heart attack. The heart attack turned into emergency surgery and ultimately heart failure.

"I was hurt. He just did the video — the 'Get the Gat' video. I looked at the video, and I said 'he and his little boy were rolling,'" Miles said. "Next thing I know — he was dead, and I couldn't believe it."

Miles, like many others in New Orleans, said the Big Easy lost another music legend too soon, and family members were glad to see people showed up.

"It's amazing to see the outcome he has," Marlo Nelson.

Weebie was 42 years old.

