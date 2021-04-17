Family grieves for Seacor vessel's longtime chef, Anthony Hartford, he was 53.

Family members learned that the New Orleans father of four and husband of 24 years was dead Saturday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Early Saturday morning, the family of Seacor Power's longtime chef was told he wasn't among the living crew members, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Family members learned that the 53-year-old New Orleans father of four and husband of 24 years, was dead at around 3 a.m. His name was Anthony Hartford.

Officials named Hartford as one of the two men whose bodies were found in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The second man, James Wallingford, was a 55-year-old Louisiana man from the village of Gilbert.