Family member speaks after senior found dead in apartment

Myron Jones, 65, was among five people who were found dead, sparking investigation into the conditions at the senior living apartments.

NEW ORLEANS — Some residents of senior living apartments in New Orleans, where five people were found dead, are returning home after they were evacuated last week.

Myron Jones, 65, was one of the residents found dead in his apartment. Originally from Memphis, Jones' sister Debra Streeter said he loved New Orleans.

"He was a person that never met a stranger," Streeter said. "One of those people that had the gift of gab."

Streeter said she couldn't reach him at the Christopher Inn Apartments for days before being informed he had died.

"Saturday afternoon I was driving the car when the call came through," she said. "It was an officer with the New Orleans Police Department telling me that my brother had been found deceased in his apartment."

Streeter, who flew in from Memphis to collect important papers from his apartment, said she never heard from building management.

"When I came in I didn't... I had to strike out on my own," she said. "I mean, the management never called me back, they never called me back."

Residents were allowed to return Thursday to nine of the ten buildings evacuated after the city determined conditions created by Hurricane Ida's aftermath were unlivable.

One resident said she is glad buildings will be better staffed.

"I was glad to hear that from now on they will have management in the building at all times, which we didn't have before," she said.