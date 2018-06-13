NEW ORLEANS - "It's just sad. You know, it's just got to stop," Edward Gaspard Jr. said.

With tears in his eyes and tissues in his hand Edward Gaspard can't fathom living another day without his cousin 44-year-old Trina Mercadel.

"It's gonna be hard. Family reunions. Different family functions. I mean, I just lost a best friend of mine. Saturday, we buried him and his birthday was that Friday. And that Saturday evening, they called me while I was at his repass, and gave me this destroying information that she passed away," Gaspard Jr. said.

Mercadel, a mother of four was found shot and killed on Saturday. Firefighters discovered her body in a burned SUV on Deers Street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

"I don't know one person that could hate somebody that much," Gaspard Jr. said.

On Sunday, around 120 people came out to the very same spot with balloons, bears and candles, paying tribute to a woman they loved dearly.

"When they let the balloons loose, the first time everybody was like, 'We love you Trina.' And I was standing next to my mom, and she broke down," Gaspard said.

As they wait for answers, Gaspard strongly feels justice will come for his cousin, a woman who was like a sister to him, and one he'll cherish for the rest of his life.

"It's gonna come. 'Cause you know, God sits high but he watches. And it's gonna be brought to the light," Gaspard said.

If you have any information, please call NOPD homicide at 504-658-5300.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.



