Family of 7 loses everything in Washington Parish fire

FRANKLINTON, La. — The fire that destroyed a Franklinton home may have started from the fireplace, according to a family member who spoke with the Herald Guide Newspaper.

A family of seven lived in the Washington Parish home that caught fire on February 19th at 1:00 a.m. They lost everything, including all of their belongings and their vehicle. Family members say everyone was able to escape safely, including the five children and their two pet dogs.