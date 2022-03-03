Family of 7 loses everything in Washington Parish fire

FRANKLINTON, La. — The fire that destroyed a Franklinton home may have started from the fireplace, according to a family member who spoke with the Herald Guide Newspaper.
A family of seven lived in the Washington Parish home that caught fire on February 19th at 1:00 a.m. They lost everything, including all of their belongings and their vehicle. Family members say everyone was able to escape safely, including the five children and their two pet dogs.
We've received the following sizes for clothing needs:
Boys: 10-12, 8, 6, 3T
Girl: 18 months
A GoFundMe account to raise money for the family has also been created HERE.