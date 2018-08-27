The family of a Christ the King Elementary School student who was sent home for violating its hair policy cancelled their meeting with the Office of Catholic Schools and principal of the school Monday, the superintendent’s office said.

According to a statement from Office of Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston, the family of Faith Fennidy, postponed and then cancelled their meeting Monday.

“The girls were welcome to return to school last week, and it saddens me that the parents have chosen not to bring them, or to meet with us to discuss the situation,” Houston’s statement read.

Houston said that the school notified Fennidy and another student’s family that it has rescinded the school’s hair policy regarding hair extensions last Thursday. The school’s principal and pastor welcomed the two students to return to the school.

The controversy regarding the school’s hair policy all started when a video posted on social media showed Fennidy crying after she was told her hairstyle violated the policy and was asked to leave.

“When this issue arose, the school immediately reviewed its policy and recognized that there may have been sensitivities that needed to be addressed,” Houston’s statement read in part.

The school reached out to the Office of Catholic Schools, the Office of Black Catholic Ministries and other principals and parents regarding input on the policy, the archdiocese says.

“As we move forward, I will work with Christ the King School and all of our archdiocesan schools to create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures,” Houston’s statement read.

Houston says she personally reached out to the family several times requesting a meeting and school officials are still open to meeting with the students and their families.

The Fennidy family held a press conference Friday regarding the matter, however WWL-TV has not received a response at this time after requests for comment Monday.

