A family is begging for answers after a father of two was killed in a hit and run in Metaire.

They're also trying to raise money to give him a proper burial. 25-year-old Gordon Poydras was walking home from work Wednesday night in Metaire near the right lane of the collector road where I-10 East Service Road meets Causeway Boulevard. State Troopers say a 2012 to 2015 white Toyota Camry hit Poydras and fled the scene.

His girlfriend, Tameka Lewis is left searching for answers.

"Why would you do something like that to him?" she asked. "You can't possibly have a heart because you didn't make a phone call or anything you just left him like that."

The family started a GoFundMe Page to help cover funeral expenses. Poydras was working two jobs to try to provide for his kids but he'd yet to qualify for insurance.

Lewis says the family was his number one priority.

"Family oriented, he's a hard worker," Lewis said. "He's always making everyone laugh, he's a great person."

Now their two kids, 5-year-old Tamia and seven-year-old Adante, are left without a father. Lewis is left without her Partner.

"I can't imagine life without him you know? He's my everything he's everybody's everything," Lewis said.

The family wants to be able to afford the funeral that Poydras deserves, and they want the person who did this brought to justice.

"Why would you do something like that? He was only trying to come home," Lewis said. "Only trying to come home."

State Troopers say the white Toyota Camry will have significant damage to the passenger side of the front of the car. Crimestoppers is also offering a reward.

For those who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Poydras' funeral costs, click here.

