A statement from the families of Faith Fennidy and Tyrielle Davis regarding the situation regarding the new hairstyle regulations at Christ the King School:

‘Our families are heart-broken that this situation has come to this. We expected that at some point, common sense would prevail. We hoped that someone in authority would look at this situation differently and make it right.

The longer this situation drags on, the clearer it seems that insensitivity and blind adherence are taking the place of empathy.

The rule about hair care for students was created without the consideration of anyone who is African-American. No person of color provided feedback to the rule before it was uniformly put in place by Christ the King School and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

How can anyone celebrate “unity and diversity” when you target children of certain backgrounds, single them out in front of their peers and escort them off campus?

Our daughters were called out and embarrassed in front of their friends and peers for no reason other than their hair, which was neatly groomed. Hair that was styled to allow them to participate in the same activities and programs that their friends and fellow students were participating in. All of this has been taken from them now, because of a lack of perspective and understanding by the leaders of the Christ the King School and Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Our families felt it was necessary to fight to rectify this situation for our daughters and thousands of students just like them.

On behalf of Faith and Tyrielle, thank you to everyone who has spoken out on behalf of our families and the community, especially your messages of love and support. We want the best for our daughters We want this wrong to be made right.”

© 2018 WWL