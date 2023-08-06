Gretna woman killed in head-on crash in Harvey, JPSO reports

“Two vehicles, a Dodge Charger, and a Nissan Sentra, had been involved in a head-on crash on Destrehan Ave.," says a JPSO spokesperson.

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Harvey that claimed the life of a Gretna woman.

“Around 1:45 am, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and Cimwood Drive,” JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde says.

“Two vehicles, a Dodge Charger, and a Nissan Sentra, had been involved in a head-on crash on Destrehan. Multiple individuals in the Sentra were transported to a local hospital for treatment, including the decedent. The occupants of the Charger were not injured.”

Rivarde says toxicology testing is being performed on both drivers. There have been no arrests or citations issued at this time, but Rivarde says the investigation will continue to determine what led to the crash.