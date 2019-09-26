FORT POLK NORTH, La. — Military officials say a helicopter has crashed on an Army base in Louisiana, killing one person and injuring three others.

Fort Polk officials said in a statement that the Army chopper crashed early Thursday morning in the Fort Polk training area.

Base officials say there were the four crew members on board. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement that the four were members of the 1-5 Aviation Regiment.

Their names weren't being released until relatives are notified.

The fort said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Edwards released a statement shortly after the crash offering his condolences to the family of the soldier who died.

"Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state. We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service," Edwards said. "The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community. Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to please join their prayers to ours for the deceased soldier, those injured and their families during this difficult time."

About 8,000 soldiers are stationed at Fort Polk, its website states. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

