Fatal house fire in Houma

Firefighters say all residents, except one, was able to escape after the home caught fire.

HOUMA, La. — One person has died following a house fire in Houma Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Troy Street.

Firefighters say all residents, except one, were able to escape after the home caught fire. The victim died at the scene.

Officials say crews were able to bring the fire under control within approximately 10 minutes.

Only one other injury was reported, for a bystander on the scene, but no further details were available on how they were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.