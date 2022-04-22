Fatal I-12 crash in Baton Rouge claims the life of a Kenner woman

The crash occurred around 1:30 Friday morning.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Kenner woman has died after a vehicle she was traveling in hit a tractor trailer around 1:30 early Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say that Ruth Land, a 57-year-old Kenner native, was the passenger in a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided with a 2012 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer.

Detectives believe that the driver of the Grand Marquis was attempting to merge onto I-10 East from I-12 when it struck the front of the truck.

Land was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.