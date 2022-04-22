x
Fatal I-12 crash in Baton Rouge claims the life of a Kenner woman

The crash occurred around 1:30 Friday morning.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Kenner woman has died after a vehicle she was traveling  in hit a tractor trailer around 1:30 early Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say that Ruth Land, a 57-year-old Kenner native, was the passenger in a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided with a 2012 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer.

Detectives believe that the driver of the Grand Marquis was attempting to merge onto I-10 East from I-12 when it struck the front of the truck.

Land was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

There is no word on the conditions of the driver of the Grand Marquis, nor the driver of the tractor trailer. The crash is still under investigation.

