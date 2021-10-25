Fatal interstate crash at the highrise

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 along the downslope of the highrise bridge early Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 1:18 a.m. after a driver was ejected from his Honda vehicle after it became disabled. Investigators believe that a Crown Victoria then struck the Honda as well as its driver.

Separately, police say an Infinity that had stopped at the accident was also struck from behind by a Nissan.

The NOPD said one man was killed in the crashes, but no other injuries were reported. All drivers stayed on the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and publish his name after notifying his family.

Anyone with information about the crashes is asked to call NOPD traffic fatality investigator Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6215.