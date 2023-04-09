LSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Washington Parish

The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Anthony Simmons of Osyka, Mississippi.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police investigate what led to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle driver in Washington Parish.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, LSP began investigating the fatal crash that happened on LA Highway 450 near Sunny Hill Road in Washington Parish.

Officials with Troop L say the initial investigation revealed the crash happened as Simmons was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 450.

They say, for reasons still under investigation, the Harley-Davidson traveled off of the roadway and struck a culvert and then a tree.

Despite wearing a helmet, Simmons sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.