New Orleans officers investigating fatal shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue.

Police say around 9:09 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of "shots fired" and found an adult male suffering with a gunshot wound. EMS personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and the notification of family.