Sgt. Greg Pinkins said the teen is cooperating with investigators after they responded to a home in an area near Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen has been detained after his step-father was found fatally shot late Thursday in the northwest Houston area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to a home on the 5900 block of Sattler Park, in a neighborhood just off of Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

Investigators said they found Ismael Ramos, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO identified the alleged shooter as Ramos' step-son.

Early indications suggest the teen and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated to physical violence. At some point, deputies said the man was shot.

It happened in an upstairs common area of the residence.

Investigators believe the argument stemmed for an incident earlier in the day, during which Ramos allegedly fired a gun in the backyard of the home.

HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said the teen, who is reported to be 17 years old, is being cooperative with the investigation.

The case has been presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and has been refered to a grand jury. No charges have been filed at this time.