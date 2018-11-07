A man was arrested after an accidental shooting in Chalmette left his four-year-old daughter dead.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Karama Wylie was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

The shooting took place on July 5 in the 500 block of Pierre Street.

The sheriff’s office says, Wylie is the father of the four-year-old girl.

Wylie is being held at the St. Bernard Parish Prison. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WWL