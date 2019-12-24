NEW ORLEANS — After arriving in Miami in a private jet Monday, Lil Wayne was stopped by federal agents at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, the Miami Herald reported.

Sources told the newspapers that law enforcement agents received tips that the rapper had weapons and drugs on his plane, according to an article on Complex.com. FBI, ATF and Miami-Dade police planned on searching the plane after getting a search warrant from a federal judge in Miami.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.