NEW ORLEANS — Samuel Little is believed to have killed more than any other murderer in U.S. history, including several woman in Louisiana. He's been sketching pictures of the women he killed and the FBI recently released a sketch of a New Orleans woman in hopes of identifying her.

He's confessed to 93 murders from 1970 to 2005 and the FBI believes these confessions are credible.

"This is the nightmare scenario," said Dr. Peter Scharf, a criminologist with LSU Health.

He's worked on several serial killer cases and sees patterns in Little's story.

"Young people go missing, they hitchhike, they go see somebody somewhere, and they disappear. Their parents don't know what happened to them," he said.

Little sketched a picture of a victim he claims to have killed in New Orleans in autumn 1982. The FBI recently released the sketch and Little's video confession hoping to solve the case.

"She was pretty, light skinned, brown, honey colored skin," Little said in the video.

Little claims she was a black woman in her 30's.

"I met her in a nightclub in New Orleans. Her and her two sisters, her younger sister was having a birthday party," he said.

He recalls them leaving together in his vehicle. He claims he drove her to the Little Woods exit of I-10 where he turned down a dirt road along a canal. Little confesses to drowning her and leaving her body.

When Sandra Wyatt heard this she thought about her sister Andretta Wyatt who disappeared in July 1983.

"The same night my sister didn't come home, I knew something bad happened," Wyatt said.

Wyatt met a man at an Algiers nightclub then was never seen again. Her family believes there is a possibility she could be Little's victim, but they claim not everything line's up with Little's story including the hair color.

"Just the possibility that it could possible be her is enough for us to want know exactly, you know the truth," said Andretta Wyatt's niece, Ashonta Wyatt.

The FBI mentioned not all of Little's memories can be taken as fact. Scharf agrees.

"Does someone really remember what an individual looked like in 1982," he questioned.

50 of Little's confessions have been verified, including Daisy McGuire of Houma who he killed in 1996. The FBI hopes these sketches will help them identify more victims.

The information from the Wyatt family has been forwarded to the FBI and investigators are expected to reach out to them.