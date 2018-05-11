ST TAMMANY PARISH -- Former District Attorney Walter Reed will likely be headed to prison soon.

A federal appeals court upheld Reed's 2016 conviction on 18 corruption and fraud charges Monday afternoon.

A jury convicted Walter Reed in May 2016 on 18 counts ranging from conspiracy to fraud for, among other things, using campaign contributions for personal use. They found his son Steven Reed guilty on three counts.

PREVIOUSLY: Walter and Steven Reed ask judge to throw out convictions

Attorneys for the Reeds filed motions for acquittal or a new trial in the case to try to get their convictions thrown out. Walter Reed's attorney Rick Simmons argued the charges should've been handled by the state of Louisiana or the Louisiana Board of Ethics, not federal prosecutors.

Reed was sentenced to four years in prison, but was allowed to remain free on bond while his appeal was pending. Walter Reed was also ordered to pay more than $615,000 in restitution and fines.

