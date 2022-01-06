Federal investigators looking into bridge damage costing more than $500,000

They're looking specifically into if acts of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, or violations of federal law were committed.

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — Federal investigators are looking for information on how the Bayou Ramos Bridge got damaged. The bridge is located near Morgan City and Amelia on Highway 182.

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) marine casualty investigators are investigating a barge allision with the Bayou Ramos Bridge near Morgan City and Amelia, Louisiana, on Highway 182.

Officials with the Coast Guard say on December 23, 2021, at approximately 3:26 a.m., a towing vessel pushing six barges was traveling southeast along the Avoca Island Cutoff waterway when one of the lead barges in the tow struck the Bayou Ramos Bridge. Coast Guard personnel at Marine Safety Unit Morgan City received notification about damage to the bridge several hours later and identified the responsible party.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation determined to close the bridge later that day due to significant damage and safety concerns. The barge that collided with the bridge was also damaged.

No one was injured, but the incident has been declared a "major marine casualty" since the cost to fix the damage is estimated at $500,000 or more.

The investigation by the Coast Guard and NTSB is ongoing into the circumstances that caused the barge to strike the bridge. They're looking specifically into if acts of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, or violations of federal law were committed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City investigation team at MCIO@uscg.mil.