Feds: Worker who fell 50 feet didn't use lifeline

NEW ORLEANS — The federal offshore safety agency says a construction worker wasn't using his lifeline when he fell to his death on an oil platform off Louisiana in May 2020.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement says the man fell through grating that he stood on after he and another worker had cut through its crossbars.

The agency says the rig operator and the man's supervisors also contributed to the accident. The man was not identified.The company that employed him had no comment.