'Feels like too much' | COVID & hurricane season tax mental health; doctors say be easy on yourself

"I'm constantly planning for all these real and life-threatening events, and that takes its a toll on you and takes a lot of mental energy"

NEW ORLEANS — 2020 has been a challenging year for most people.

Therapists say it's okay if you're feeling mentally tired from dealing with the stresses of the pandemic and hurricane season.

"We've been living with the uncertainty of COVID-19 for months. Now, where a trip to the grocery store can kill you, your grandma or your whole family — when you have that level of worry — it can take a physiological, psychological and emotional toll," Asia Wong, the Director of Counseling at Loyola University New Orleans said.

Wong said you may notice more muscle tension, eating too much or not enough and even poor sleep.

There are some emotional effects where it may seem to feel like you're ready to give up.

"People are tired. I don't think it's people being reckless or careless," Wong said. "It's the idea of people being more tapped out that the idea of adding one more thing feels like too much."

Experts say the best thing you can do during these times is to be easy on yourself.

"That's not because I'm more stupid or less competent or less efficient, it's because I'm constantly planning for all these real and life-threatening events, and that takes its toll on you and takes a lot of mental energy," Wong said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...