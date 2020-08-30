FEMA Aid | Residents of 5 parishes can register for help online; here's where

More parishes are expected to be added to the list of areas where residents qualify for help.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents of the Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes who have been affected by Hurricane Laura can begin to register for help at DiasterAssistance.gov, a release from the Governor's Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

An order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a Major Disaster Declaration — that approves Individual Assistance for those affected.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards said. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

This federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

