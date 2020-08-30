x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Local News

FEMA Aid | Residents of 5 parishes can register for help online; here's where

More parishes are expected to be added to the list of areas where residents qualify for help.
Credit: AP
A mobile home is destroyed by a fallen tree, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Westlake, La., as clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Residents of the Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes who have been affected by Hurricane Laura can begin to register for help at DiasterAssistance.gov, a release from the Governor's Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

More parishes are expected to be added to the list of areas where residents qualify for help. 

An order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a Major Disaster Declaration — that approves Individual Assistance for those affected.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards said. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

This federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura. 

People can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice. 

RELATED: Census, like the Post Office, politicized this election year

RELATED: 2 new carbon monoxide deaths reported, Hurricane Laura's death toll now 16

RELATED: 15 years after Katrina | New Orleans East residents want more redevelopment, group says

Post by gohsep.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020