FEMA encourages residents to apply for assistance grant money

NEW ORLEANS — FEMA is encouraging Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida to register for assistance from the agency as soon as possible.
While FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, if an insurance company denies a claim for relief from the hurricane, provide a copy of the denial letter to the agency and it will consider your household for assistance grant money.
In a news conference with city leaders Monday, a FEMA representative said of Monday morning, FEMA has provided $171 million in grants to Louisiana Hurricane Ida survivors.
Residents have until Sept. 12 to be considered for assistance specifically related to urgent needs as a result of power outages. That assistance includes the following benefits:
- Rapid financial assistance for critical needs
- Expedited rental assistance for those who evacuated to hotels
Residents must apply for other types of FEMA assistance — not covered by insurance — by Oct. 28. FEMA is providing assistance for the following needs:
- Basic home repairs
- Temporary rental assistance
- Replacing personal property
- Money for chainsaws and generators
Residents can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. They can also talk to someone in person at any of the eight cooling centers in New Orleans or other parishes around Louisiana.
Cooling centers in the city are at the following locations:
- Treme Recreation Center - 900 N. Villere St.
- Cut Off Recreation Center - 6600 Belgrade St.
- Gernon Brown Recreation Center - 1001 Harrison Ave.
- Milne Recreation Center - 5420 Franklin Ave.
- Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center - 4300 St. Claude Ave.
- John P. Lyons Recreation Center - 624 Louisiana Ave.
- Joe W. Brown Recreation Center - 5601 Read Blvd.
- Rosenwald Recreation Center - 1120 S. Broad Ave.