FEMA encourages residents to apply for assistance grant money

Application deadlines for urgent needs and other types of assistance not covered by insurance are Sept. 12 and Oct. 28, respectively.

NEW ORLEANS — FEMA is encouraging Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida to register for assistance from the agency as soon as possible.

While FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, if an insurance company denies a claim for relief from the hurricane, provide a copy of the denial letter to the agency and it will consider your household for assistance grant money.

In a news conference with city leaders Monday, a FEMA representative said of Monday morning, FEMA has provided $171 million in grants to Louisiana Hurricane Ida survivors.

Residents have until Sept. 12 to be considered for assistance specifically related to urgent needs as a result of power outages. That assistance includes the following benefits:

Rapid financial assistance for critical needs

Expedited rental assistance for those who evacuated to hotels

Residents must apply for other types of FEMA assistance — not covered by insurance — by Oct. 28. FEMA is providing assistance for the following needs:

Basic home repairs

Temporary rental assistance

Replacing personal property

Money for chainsaws and generators

Residents can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. They can also talk to someone in person at any of the eight cooling centers in New Orleans or other parishes around Louisiana.

Cooling centers in the city are at the following locations: