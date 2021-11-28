Female shooting victim found in SUV in business parking lot

According to New Orleans Police, officers were responding to a call of "shots fired" when they found the 50-year-old victim around 10:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and found inside a white SUV in the parking lot of a business in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to New Orleans Police, Third District officers were responding to a call of "shots fired" when they found the 50-year-old victim around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Police are still trying to identify anyone involved in this incident, as well as the motive.