RTA extends Canal Street ferry service for Gretna Fest, here is what you need to know

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans RTA announced they will have more ferries running at the Canal Street terminal to accommodate Gretna Fest visitors this weekend.

The RTA partnered with the City of Gretna to provide additional ferry service connecting downtown New Orleans to the Gretna Fest which runs this weekend – Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The additional ferry services will depart from the Canal Street Terminal, offering a convenient and scenic transportation option for festival visitors.

The Canal Street-Gretna Fest ferry service will operate throughout the three-day festival, leaving every hour and returning 30 minutes after the festival ends.

A one-way ferry ride is $2 or $4 round-trip, payable by downloading Le Pass, RTA’s transit app. Also available: A one-day Jazzy pass provides unlimited rides on the ferry for $3.

The Gretna Fest ferry service schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 6: 4 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

RTA says the special event service will not impact other ferry services. The Chalmette and Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry locations will operate their regular scheduled hours.