Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at a 7th Ward home, NOFD reports

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a 7th Ward home on Saturday.

According to a New Orleans Fire Department report, the blaze broke out at a two-story duplex in the 1200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found the duplex heavily involved in flames, extending through the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, neighbors told fire officials that the home was vacant with no utilities and was reportedly frequented by vagrants who were running extension cords to multiple homes in the neighborhood.

No one was injured in the fire.