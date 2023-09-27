3 alarm fire destroys a St. Claude Ave. tire shop, NOFD reports

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the tire shop fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to two nearby abandoned homes.

NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire broke out at a tire shop on St. Claude Avenue overnight the New Orleans Fire Department reports.

NOFD officials say dispatch got the call about the fire at about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday morning at the shop on the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Louisa Street.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the tire shop fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to two nearby abandoned homes.

“The two properties in the rear of the original fire building had been abandoned for years and were already structurally compromised,” NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes said in a report.

“They both collapsed quickly during fire suppression operations. A third dwelling, an occupied single-story duplex, suffered significant fire damage to the right side of the property, the roof, and the fire extended into the attic. A fourth exposed dwelling received fire damage to its roof and the rear of the property as this fire spread in two different directions.”

A third alarm was called in as firefighters struggled to suppress the fire fueled by tires and other petrol-chemical-based products associated with this type of business.

This incident was placed under control at 3:27 a.m. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.