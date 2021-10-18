Fire at laundromat in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — A fire at a Thibodaux laundromat was quickly extinguished Sunday night. Firefighters say at 8:36 p.m., they were dispatched to the 500 block of St. Mary Street after a dryer caught fire. It happened at a commercial laundromat located in a strip mall. Firefighters say they found the dryer and contents smoldering; smoke was coming out of the building and from the roof line.