Fire breaks out at Parlay's, Lakeview Burgers and Seafood

It's the second morning in a row a popular business has gone up in flames in the metro area.

NEW ORLEANS — Parlay's in Lakeview caught fire early Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to the bar and Lakeview Burgers and Seafood next door.

The New Orleans Fire Department was on the scene on Harrison Avenue cleaning up at 6 a.m. The fire was contained and there did not appear to be any hot spots.

The owner of Lakeview Burgers and Seafood, Kitsy Adams, said her alarm system woke her at around 4:30 a.m. about the fire. Her business also sustained significant damaged in the fire.

"We were in phase one. When it rains, it pours. It's just life and we just have to keep on going forward. We will reopen Lakeview Burgers and Seafood as soon as we can get back up and at it," Adams said.

The owner of Parlay's said he believed the fire started in the front of the bar.

They had just opened their doors for business on Saturday when New Orleans entered phase two of reopening.

At least four NOFD trucks and a dozen firefighters were on the scene cleaning up in the aftermath. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

It's the second morning in a row a popular business has gone up in flames in the metro area.

On Tuesday, a fire caused extensive damage to Gendusa’s Italian Market in Rivertown as the owner was arriving to work in the morning.

Stay with WWL-TV for more on this breaking story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.