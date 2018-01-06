NEW ORLEANS - Damage to the Irish Bayou Truck Stop and Casino following a three-alarm fire Thursday will likely be in the millions of dollars, according to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the facility in the 3600 block of Ridgeway. Traffic was halted on Highway 11 in both directions and eastbound traffic on I-10 was slowed substantially.

Reports said that there were four customers and two employees inside of the building when they detected smoke. There were no reports of injuries.

Browning said the estimate of millions in losses stems from two areas.

"This is a very significant fire loss, the estimates right now could be into the millions of loss both in structural contents and loss of business," said Browning.

An investigative team will be on the scene for another couple of days. Browning said they know where the fire started, but don't know the reasons yet. He said there was nothing suspicious, but that it was still being handled as a crime scene for now.

