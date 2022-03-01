Fire damages 6 Little Woods homes, kills dog: NOFD

Four minutes after a caller reported a fire at a Little Woods home, firefighters were there.

NEW ORLEANS — Six people escaped a Little Woods house fire that spread to six homes Monday morning, a report from the New Orleans Fire Department said.

New Orleans Fire Department got a call at 3:12 a.m. reporting a fire in the 7200 block of Shorewood Boulevard; firefighters were dispatched by 3:14 a.m.

By 3:16 a.m., NOFD members were at the scene of the fire.

A large home under construction in the New Orleans East neighborhood was almost completely engulfed in flames, the NOFD report said.

"Strong swirling winds were causing the fire to extend to properties to the left, right and rear, prompting the request for a second alarm at 3:19 a.m.," the report said. "The original fire building at 7600 Shorewood Blvd. was completely destroyed. The occupied home to the immediate left at 7574 Shorewood and a property being renovated to the immediate right at 7608 Shorewood Blvd., suffered significant fire damage."

Two homes directly behind the original fire building were also significantly damaged by the flames: One was empty; the other was occupied by an elderly resident who was able to safely get away from the fire.

"All five residents at 7574 Shorewood Blvd. escaped safely prior to NOFD arrival," an NOFD spokesperson wrote. "Embers being blown across the street also caused moderate roof damage to an unoccupied dwelling at 7560 Avon Park Blvd. "

The elderly person's dog was killed in the fire.