Video: Jefferson Parish firefighters battle structure fire at Metairie dental office

Video sent to WWL-TV shows the single-story dental office building on the corner of 16th Street and North Hullen engulfed in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

METAIRIE, La. — Firefighters battled a structure fire at a business in Metairie.

Video sent to WWL-TV shows the single-story dental office building on the corner of 16th Street and North Hullen engulfed in flames. Firefighters doused the building as flames and thick smoke could be seen coming out of the vent windows on the roof.

It is unclear if the business was open at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.