Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a New Orleans hotel

Credit: Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire at a New Orleans hotel Saturday evening.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied room at the New Orleans Midtown Hotel on Tulane Avenue at about 6:57 p.m., according to an NOFD report.

Fire officials say the fire quickly extended to other first-floor rooms through the hotel’s air conditioning system.

The hotel was about 20% full when all of the hotel's guests were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

