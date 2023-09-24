Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a New Orleans hotel

The fire broke out in an unoccupied room at the New Orleans Midtown Hotel on Tulane Avenue at about 6:57 p.m. according to an NOFD report.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire at a New Orleans hotel Saturday evening.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied room at the New Orleans Midtown Hotel on Tulane Avenue at about 6:57 p.m., according to an NOFD report.

Fire officials say the fire quickly extended to other first-floor rooms through the hotel’s air conditioning system.

The hotel was about 20% full when all of the hotel's guests were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.