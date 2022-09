A structure fire caused the Westbound Side of Airline Highway to be closed for a brief period.

KENNER, La. — A fire in the 2300 block of Airline Highway caused some delays for drivers in Kenner on Thursday.

The Kenner Police Department and Kenner Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze as black smoke filled the sky above the highway.

At the moment, it is unclear what caused the fire to occur.