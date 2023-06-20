Firefighters extinguish a fire at a Kenner Elementary school, police say

Kenner police reported the fire at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the school in the 600 block of Webster.

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department says firefighters were quick to the scene of a fire that broke out at the recently vacant Washington Elementary School in Kenner.

Kenner police reported the fire at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the school in the 600 block of Webster Street.

The fire department quickly got the blaze under control. No students were in the school as it was vacant. It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The school is one of several Jefferson Parish schools to close under the recently approved 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan.

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest on this developing story.