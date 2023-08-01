3 people displaced by 2-alarm fire in the Lower 9th Ward, NOFD reports

The fire broke out at an unoccupied house, but fire officials say it quickly spread to the occupied home next door causing smoke, fire, and water damage.

NEW ORLEANS — A two-alarm fire leaves three people without a home.

The New Orleans Fire Department reports that on Monday fire crews responded to a call of a fire at a two-story home in the 5600 block of St, Claude Avenue on the edge of the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.

The fire broke out at an unoccupied house, but fire officials say it quickly spread to the occupied home next door on the right, causing smoke, fire, and water damage.

All residents were out before firefighters arrived on the scene. A second alarm was called at 7:36 pm as a portion of the first house fire collapsed in on itself.

No one was hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist the displaced residents.

