NEW ORLEANS — A fire ignited at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Wednesday evening, a spokesperson with the airport said.

The fire happened in an electrical room on the third level of the New Orleans Airport terminal, triggering a fire suppression system, Director of Communications of the New Orleans Aviation Board Erin Burns said.

Burns told WWLTV the system worked as intended, extinguishing the fire. Water poured into other floors of the airport terminal.

Emergency crews responded to the fire immediately, and they stayed on the scene to investigate the fire, clean the area and address the damage.

No one was hurt, Burns said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

