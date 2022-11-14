Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles

A person was home at the time and woke up to the smell of smoke.

SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire.

The fire spread from the rear of the home into the attic. Although firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished quickly, the home still suffered moderate fire and water damage. The Red Cross was notified on behalf of the occupant. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials with the St. Tammany Fire District #1 say a person was home at the time and woke up to the smell of smoke and smoke alarms going off.