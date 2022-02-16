Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Houma

Firefighters say there is heavy fire damage, a partial wall collapse, and most of the roof is missing.

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Fire Department battled an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to the complex on Chateau Court, on the eastside of Houma.

According to their release, the fire spread to three separate apartments, but the structure was reportedly unoccupied. Firefighters say there is heavy fire damage, a partial wall collapse, and most of the roof is missing.

