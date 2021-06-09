Firefighters respond to 7th Ward house fire, officials say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans first responders were sent to house fire in the 7th Ward Monday morning, fire department officials said.
Several New Orleans Fire Department crews responded to the fire, at the corner of N Johnson and Touro Streets, less than a block from the I-10 corridor.
Photos show at least one crew putting out the fire, using fire hoses on interior walls as smoke escaped from gaps in the roof.
The house fire happened about a week after Hurricane Ida's devasting landfall.
NOFD released the photos on Twitter on Monday, but the photos came with little information.
WWLTV will update this story with more information about the fire when it becomes available from the fire department.
