Rivers Lacrouts loves the game of football. LSU is his college team but the 15-year-old is equally as passionate about his high school team, Archbishop Rummel, where he works as the team manager.

“I like the feeling of being on the field with my team,” said Lacrouts. “My team is like my family.”

At just 15 months old, Lacrouts was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a disorder causing, among others things, muscle mass loss. It’s no easy hand for a kid to be dealt, but this teen is optimistic.

“I believe there will be a cure one day and I’ll be able to walk one day,” said Lacrouts, who is sophomore.

Helping find a cure for spinal muscular atrophy, ALS, muscular dystrophy and other related disorders is the New Orleans Fire Department. On Sunday, they were out filling the boot, raising money for treatment and research.

“Our record is around $60,000 for the year. It would be great if we could break that,” said Aaron Mischler with NOFD. “A few months ago we collected over $25,000 so we are looking to beat that.”

For more than 60 years, firefighters have helped the Muscular Dystrophy Association raise money. The goal is to one day make these conditions a thing of the past but beyond just a cure the money goes to help kids impacted by these conditions go to camp.

“It’s one of the best time of my life,” said Lacrouts when WWLTV’s Paul Dudley ask him what he thought about the camp. Camp is also where Lacrouts learned one of life's most valuable lessons.

“I’ve learned that even with a disability nothing is really impossible for you,” said Lacrouts. And that’s a lesson these firefighters won’t soon forget as they help kids like Lacrouts and so many others fight these diseases.

It’s not just the New Orleans Fire Dept. In Jefferson Parish, firefighters are also helping to raise money. If you want more info on how you can help search “mda nola” on Facebook.

