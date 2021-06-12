Firefighters work to extinguish fire at Algiers apartment complex: NOFD

The apartment complex, Cypress Run Apartments is located in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Algiers, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Fire Department said.

First reports from the scene said the firefight was intense enough to call for at least two alarms, prompting more New Orleans Fire Department members and equipment to be sent to the scene.

New Orleans fire fighters battling a fire at Cypress Run Apartments. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/rv2MF84LVg — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) December 6, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated with new information as soon as it is made available.