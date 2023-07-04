Please do not call 911 over fireworks, St Tammany sheriff asks

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to not call 911 to report or complain about fireworks.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — It is the Fourth of July and naturally shooting off fireworks is a part of the Independence Day celebration.

While some parishes and cities in the metro area ban fireworks displays, other areas welcome the excitement.

Not everyone enjoys the sight of bombs bursting in the air or rockets’ red glare, especially pets.

The sheriff says 911 calls should only be used for emergencies and NOT to report annoyances like fireworks.

“SPOILER ALERT! More people will shoot fireworks tonight and tomorrow night. We don’t need you to call 911. We can see them in the sky. We know it’s loud and Chewbarka hates it, but it’s not an emergency. It’s an annoyance,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“So… to let ya know how this works, each 911 call has to be dispatched because hey someone summoned us. While we are out checking everything out making sure a meteor didn’t hit, what if a medical emergency call came out, or a robbery, or a serious crash?! We would be spread thin on FIREWORKS calls.”

