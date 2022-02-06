First Louisiana case of deadly deer disease found in Tensas

Supplemental feeding and mineral licks are banned in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes to keep deer from congregating.

TENSAS PARISH, La. — Authorities say Louisiana's first case of a slowly developing but always lethal deer disease has been confirmed in a deer killed in Tensas Parish.

The parish borders Mississippi, where more than 100 cases of chronic wasting disease have been confirmed.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries did not say how far from the state line the deer was shot.

It says that supplemental feeding and mineral licks are now banned in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes to keep deer from congregating.