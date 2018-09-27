NEW ORLEANS -- If duck hunting season is the main course, then teal season is the appetizer.

Every September, Louisiana hunters can take advantage of early migrating teal during the brief season.

“This year we have the second lowest number of birds in southeast Louisiana in history, we just don't have that many birds. We haven't had a front yet,” Capt. Ryan Lambery with Cajun Fishing Adventures said. “Until we get a front, birds are just passing through. When that front comes through, they'll push through here like mosquitoes, that's teal hunting.”

Looking ahead, the November season takes a combination of three factors. The fall flight numbers, the weather conditions and what they find as far as food when they come here.

“The most important thing to Louisiana is the feed factor cause we've lost two thousand square miles of land, but we've lost ten thousand square miles of habitat to saltwater intrusion,” Capt. Lambert said. “This year the marsh is incredible. If we don't get a storm we're going to have a banner year for food.”

We haven’t had the best teal season by any means, but there’s still some time to go. Hunters have until Sept. 30, before the season ends.

