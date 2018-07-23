Firefighters battled a two-alarm at an apartment complex in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon that left five people displaced.

The fire occurred in the 6800 block of E. Coronet Court around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of one of the apartment buildings. One apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, however residents were able to make it our of the building, according to NOFD.

Officials said the fire began in a two-story storage unit behind the apartment building. The fire spread to the side of the building and into the attic. Firefighters had to access one of the unoccupied apartments to stop the spread of the fire.

NOFD notes Sunday's high temperatures contributed to a second-alarm.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to get residents out of the apartment, officials say. According to NOFD, an iguana was rescued from the building.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family of five with housing assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation. NOPD, the American Red Cross and Entergy were on teh scene to assist.

