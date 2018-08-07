NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating five robberies across the metro area that were reported in a 24-hour period Saturday and Sunday.

According to initial reports, in one of the robberies, two men were sitting on a porch in the St. Thomas neighborhood when someone with a gun came up to them and demanded their wallets. The robbery happened just before 5 p.m.

Police said four other robberies were reported between Saturday and Sunday morning:

- Royal Street and Spain Street, 10:35 p.m.: A man reportedly came up to the 31-year-old victim waving a gun and demanded the man's wallet. When the victim gave him the wallet, the man ran off towards the river, police said.

- 1000 block of North Roman Street, 12:18 a.m.: Police said a 36-year-old man was talking with a woman while sitting in his vehicle. When the woman walked off, the victim was reportedly approached by a man who pointed a gun at him, told him to get out of the vehicle and hand over all of his belongings. The robber got away with cash, a cell phone and the car key.

- 400 block of Bourbon Street, 12:57 a.m.: Police said someone walked up to a 28-year-old man and asked for a cigarette and his wallet. The victim reportedly handed over his wallet and the man took off.

- 3200 blocks of Banks Street, 4:05 a.m.: Police said when the 26-year-old victim left his house he was approached by two men. The victim was assaulted with multiple objects and knocked unconscious, police said. When the man reportedly came to, he noticed his wallet was missing.

