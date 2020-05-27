Flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Louisiana trooper

George Baker, 33, was one of two troopers assisting the Hammond Police Department with a pursuit early Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Flags across Louisiana will be flown at half-staff until Thursday to honor the trooper who died Sunday from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Gov. John Bel Edwards orders flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings until sunset on Thursday, May 28, to honor Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker.

Baker, 33, was one of two troopers assisting the Hammond Police Department with a pursuit early Wednesday. State police said that troopers were in the roadway removing a tire deflation device that had flattened the tires of the suspects’ car when they were struck by a police car.

Baker was critically injured and later died from his injuries. His body was taken to North Oaks Medical Center so his organs could be donated, a decision that state police called a “last act of selfless service.”

Baker is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Harper, his parents, sisters and extended family. The governor’s office said Baker previously served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, deploying in the Middle East before serving in the Greensburg Police Department and St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues will host a private memorial service Thursday at the University Center on the Southeastern Louisiana University's campus in Hammond.

While the public will not be allowed to attend the service, those looking to pay their respects will be able to do so through a live stream from the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

Members of the public looking to show support can line the procession route below. The funeral procession is expected to depart around 12:15 p.m

“Trooper Baker dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. Even after his passing, Trooper Baker continued to help those in need by donating his organs," Gov. Edwards said. "He lived the Louisiana State Police values of courtesy, loyalty, and service every day, and his integrity and bravery will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker, his family, friends, and colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss."

Baker was the first Louisiana State Police member to die in the line of duty since 2005.

Those looking to give assistance to the Baker family can click here and direct donations to the Louisiana Troopers Charities – Trooper Baker.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...